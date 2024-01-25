Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $980.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 386.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 222.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 6,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 184.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 63.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

