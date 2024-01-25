Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $980.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.
Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
About Dime Community Bancshares
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
