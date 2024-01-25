Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Holdings Raised by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 1,939.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 397,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 73,231 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 339.0% in the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 266,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 205,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,905. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.