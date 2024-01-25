Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,794 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 17.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,161. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

