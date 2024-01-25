Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $10.90

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $9.46. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 11,135,459 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 17.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000.

