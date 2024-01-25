Djerriwarrh Investments Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:DJW)

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJWGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33.

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

