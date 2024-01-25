Djerriwarrh Investments Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:DJW)

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.
Djerriwarrh Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33.
About Djerriwarrh Investments
