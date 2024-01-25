DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 117.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.88, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $69.45.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.