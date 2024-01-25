Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $148.01 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

