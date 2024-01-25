Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.88

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 296012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

