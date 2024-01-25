DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $111.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $102.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $117.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.