Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $108.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $103.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,668,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

