DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s previous close.

DD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

