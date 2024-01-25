Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.09. Approximately 1,001,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,585,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 687.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock valued at $218,108,388. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.