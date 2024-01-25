East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $75.28 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ossiam raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 61.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 48.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

