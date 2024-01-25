East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $85.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,476. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

