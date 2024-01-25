Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a c- rating to a f rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ebix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ebix has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $32.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $119.23 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

