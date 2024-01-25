eCash (XEC) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $591.24 million and $5.62 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,867.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.10 or 0.00594717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00170030 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021460 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,616,923,423,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,616,973,423,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

