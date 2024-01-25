eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

eHealth Stock Performance

EHTH stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.64.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. Analysts forecast that eHealth will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in eHealth by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 34.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in eHealth by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

