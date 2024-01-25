Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0022 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $39.05 million and $888,650.92 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,039,802 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

