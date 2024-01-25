Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $7.95 on Thursday, reaching $465.72. The company had a trading volume of 667,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,475. The firm has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.92. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

