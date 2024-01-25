Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $16.09 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of RLI worth $16,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in RLI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in RLI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in RLI by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Stock Down 0.3 %

RLI stock opened at $145.51 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.34.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

