Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $32.19 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161,237 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $32,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $301,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Read Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.