Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,190 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $239.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

