Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,932,000 after buying an additional 45,230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,026,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $56.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.