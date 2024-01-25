Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 159,090 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VEA opened at $47.21 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.