Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 49,958 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,958 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 38.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 21.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 740.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 533,565 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Avangrid Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AGR opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

