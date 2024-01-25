Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lifted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

