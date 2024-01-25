Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet
Envestnet Stock Performance
Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.33. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $69.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
