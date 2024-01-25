Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Epwin Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of EPWN traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 77.50 ($0.98). 145,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.11. Epwin Group has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £111.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,288.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.70.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

