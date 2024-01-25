Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.
Equitrans Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.2 %
ETRN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $22,056,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 989.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,392,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,196 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
