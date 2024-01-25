Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

Equitrans Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

ETRN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $22,056,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 989.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,392,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,196 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

