ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $118.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

