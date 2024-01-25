ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million.
Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $202.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.31. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $21.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
