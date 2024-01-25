ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $202.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.31. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 44.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

