Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,716 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Essential Utilities worth $44,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

