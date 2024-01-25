Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 4.2 %

ETD traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.36. 68,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,593. The company has a market capitalization of $720.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ETD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

