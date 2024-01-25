Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ETD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on ETD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth $331,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

