EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Update

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

EV Biologics Price Performance

OTCMKTS YECO remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. EV Biologics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.95.

Get EV Biologics alerts:

EV Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.