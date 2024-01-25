EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Update

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
EV Biologics Price Performance
OTCMKTS YECO remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. EV Biologics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.95.
EV Biologics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EV Biologics
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.