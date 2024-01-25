EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $26,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FISV

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.