EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

