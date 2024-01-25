EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

NYSE CB opened at $241.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.20 and its 200 day moving average is $213.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

