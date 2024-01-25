EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $133.67 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

