EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.