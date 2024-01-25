Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Down 65.7% in January

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of XGN opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Exagen has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Exagen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exagen by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 154,139 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Exagen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Exagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exagen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

