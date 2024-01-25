FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.25.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $470.92 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $478.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

