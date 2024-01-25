Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,054.50.

FICO stock traded up $8.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,284.27. 200,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,149.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $972.72. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $617.35 and a 1 year high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

