Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fairfax Financial traded as high as C$1,338.06 and last traded at C$1,338.70, with a volume of 15703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,329.58.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,520.00.

Insider Activity

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnson Porter bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1,265.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$316,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,250. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Also, Director Brian Johnson Porter purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,265.00 per share, with a total value of C$316,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,250. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,250. 3.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,237.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,158.86.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$25.33 by C$16.93. The business had revenue of C$7.10 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 186.8037249 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $19.871 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

