Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,851,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,969. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.