Ferroglobe PLC Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ferroglobe in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $416.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.35 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Price Performance

NASDAQ GSM opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 240,762 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.