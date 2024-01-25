Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group cut its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,629 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.48. 83,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,068. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

