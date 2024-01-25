Financial Advisory Partners LLC Buys 866 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.47. 1,004,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,135. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

