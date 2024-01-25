Financial Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,912. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.03. 404,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

