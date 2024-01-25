Financial Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BKLN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. 3,754,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,085. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.